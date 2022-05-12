Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) will report sales of $8.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $8.80 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $8.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $37.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.83 billion to $37.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $39.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.64 billion to $40.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

NYSE DG traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.86. 2,382,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

