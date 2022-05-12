Douglas Evan Godshall Sells 15,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 15,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $2,113,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,133,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ShockWave Medical stock traded up $8.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.97. The stock had a trading volume of 764,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,888. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.83 and a beta of 1.50. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $249.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.95.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 73.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.89.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

