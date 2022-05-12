Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 41,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,331,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $429.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $460.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $417.54 and a 52-week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

