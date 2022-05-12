Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 4,006,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,259 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,906,000 after purchasing an additional 610,869 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,576,000 after acquiring an additional 214,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,607,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,778,000 after buying an additional 204,287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $91.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.49. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.91 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

