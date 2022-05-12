Dowling & Yahnke LLC Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 12,882.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,169 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,113,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,850,000 after buying an additional 501,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 31.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,639,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,917,000 after purchasing an additional 395,301 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,886,000 after purchasing an additional 323,707 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,631 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $157.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.97 and a 1-year high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.28.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

