Dowling & Yahnke LLC Invests $202,000 in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 518 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $315.05 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $281.45 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.56 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.44.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,835. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

