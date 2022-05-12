Dowling & Yahnke LLC Invests $220,000 in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,343.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.
NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.48. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $70.47.
