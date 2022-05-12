Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 663 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROST shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $87.85 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $131.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

