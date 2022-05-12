Dowling & Yahnke LLC Takes Position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 50,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,964,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,459,372.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nautilus Biotechnology from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.01 million and a P/E ratio of -5.67. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

