DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Shares of DRD stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.09. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 204.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD (Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.