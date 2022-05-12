DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of DRD stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 5.09. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.
About DRDGOLD (Get Rating)
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
