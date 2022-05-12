Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on D.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a hold rating and set a C$26.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a hold rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.50 to C$28.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.22.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$22.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.17. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$21.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 7.06.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Michael Cooper purchased 320,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.12 per share, with a total value of C$8,678,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,730,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$345,237,654.24.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

