Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Achieves Market Cap of $14.20 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00574793 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,232.76 or 1.98787435 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00029229 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,984.71 or 0.06893535 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.