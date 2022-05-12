Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.30-$5.60 EPS.

DUK stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.71. The stock had a trading volume of 91,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,072. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.67.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,795. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

