Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is a provider of business decisioning data and analytics. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is based in in Short Hills, New Jersey. “

DNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

NYSE:DNB traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $15.50. 1,776,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,315. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. acquired 21,825,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

