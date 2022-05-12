DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

NYSE:DD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,681,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,670. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

