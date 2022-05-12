Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $70.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 12.71% from the company’s current price.

BROS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Shares of BROS opened at $34.37 on Thursday. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $725,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $3,020,678.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,524,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,236,325.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,222,250 shares of company stock valued at $267,655,469 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Dutch Bros by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 595.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

About Dutch Bros (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.