Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dutch Bros updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE BROS traded down $9.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.67. 457,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,883. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $3,020,678.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,524,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,236,325.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $487,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,243,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,528,280.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,222,250 shares of company stock valued at $267,655,469.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 595.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

