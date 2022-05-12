Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dutch Bros updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded down $9.77 on Thursday, reaching $24.60. 466,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,883. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $257,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,222,250 shares of company stock worth $267,655,469 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $2,994,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $82,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $17,127,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BROS shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.91.

Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

