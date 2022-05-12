E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.16) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.16) price target on E.On in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €13.00 ($13.68) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.63) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.47) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.90 ($13.58) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, E.On currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.30 ($12.95).

FRA EOAN opened at €10.23 ($10.77) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.19. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.05) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($11.37).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

