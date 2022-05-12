Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $48.45

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.45 and last traded at $48.45, with a volume of 2006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGBN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.36. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after buying an additional 28,124 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 80,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

