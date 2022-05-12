Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80. Eastman Chemical posted earnings per share of $2.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $9.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $9.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.14 to $11.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.69.

Shares of EMN traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.03. 938,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.76. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $28,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

