Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Down 63.2% in April

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the April 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

Shares of ETG opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $22.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

