Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
EBIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
Ebix stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 386,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,463. Ebix has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $842.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ebix in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ebix by 12.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ebix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ebix (EBIX)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.