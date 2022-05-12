Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

EBIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Ebix stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 386,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,463. Ebix has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $842.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $286.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ebix in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ebix by 12.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

