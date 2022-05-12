Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Issues Earnings Results

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $286.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:EBIX traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,921. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $802.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82. Ebix has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Ebix’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ebix in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ebix during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 12.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

EBIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ebix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

