Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Trading Down 7%

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) shares were down 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $25.99. Approximately 3,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 336,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

Several analysts recently commented on EBIX shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ebix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $818.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.47.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $286.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ebix’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 12.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

