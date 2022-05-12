ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) Insider Acquires £38,610 in Stock

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Rating) insider David Hallas purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £38,610 ($47,602.02).

Shares of LON:EAH traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 121.80 ($1.50). 164,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,738. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 175.87. ECO Animal Health Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 115 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 405 ($4.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of £82.49 million and a P/E ratio of 15.24.

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

