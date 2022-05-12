ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) Insider Acquires £38,610 in Stock

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Rating) insider David Hallas purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £38,610 ($47,602.02).
Shares of LON:EAH traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 121.80 ($1.50). 164,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,738. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 175.87. ECO Animal Health Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 115 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 405 ($4.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of £82.49 million and a P/E ratio of 15.24.
ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
