Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Trading Down 3.4%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.30 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.35). 3,099,635 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 1,338,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.36).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.54) price target on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

The company has a market cap of £52.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration, and Renewable Energy.

