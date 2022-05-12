Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of TEAF traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.64. 776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,216. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the third quarter valued at about $544,000.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

