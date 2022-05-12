Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Eaton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $140.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $139.12 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

