Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $55,000 in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Microelectronics by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after buying an additional 676,871 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of UMC opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.28.

About United Microelectronics (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.