Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New $39,000 Investment in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 110,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 21,416 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $74.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.05. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.22 and a 52 week high of $114.73.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

