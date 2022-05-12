Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 175.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,272 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,438 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,255 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 33,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Transocean by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 265,510 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 42,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RIG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

RIG stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.99. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

