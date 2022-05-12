Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 141 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 52.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,073,000 after buying an additional 110,115 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $171.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.77. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $156.51 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 31.16%.

AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

