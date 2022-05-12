Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Announces Earnings Results

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

EA traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,371. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.53. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $104,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,859. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,587 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.