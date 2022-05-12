Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Declares $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
Eli Lilly and has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Eli Lilly and has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eli Lilly and to earn $9.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.
Shares of LLY opened at $286.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $191.75 and a one year high of $314.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.76.
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.