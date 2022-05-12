Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Declares $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Eli Lilly and has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Eli Lilly and has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eli Lilly and to earn $9.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Shares of LLY opened at $286.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $191.75 and a one year high of $314.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.76.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

