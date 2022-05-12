Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the April 15th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELTK opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.44. Eltek has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22.

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eltek in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

