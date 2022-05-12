Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Given New C$22.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Endesa from €22.50 ($23.68) to €22.60 ($23.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Endesa from €25.00 ($26.32) to €26.00 ($27.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

Get Endesa alerts:

Shares of ELEZY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.06. 35,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,898. Endesa has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.