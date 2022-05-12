Enecuum (ENQ) Price Down 59.4% This Week

Enecuum (ENQ) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 12th. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $294,829.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enecuum has traded down 59.4% against the US dollar. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 200,598,390 coins. The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

