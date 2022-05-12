Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Energous had a negative return on equity of 98.18% and a negative net margin of 5,479.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.86. 4,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,455. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $65.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.89. Energous has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 2,038.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 29,490 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WATT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Energous from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Energous in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

