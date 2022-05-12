Engine Gaming and Media (CVE:GAME) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (CVE:GAME – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.07. 3,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 10,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$16.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59.

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. The company provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run the company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery services.

