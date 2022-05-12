Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Position Trimmed by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,505 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.44. 2,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,648. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.64. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.10%.

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

In other Entergy news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $511,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $6,952,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,766,099.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,575 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,762 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

