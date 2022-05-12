Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.00 million-$326.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.10 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.17-$2.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.57.

NYSE ENV opened at $62.82 on Thursday. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $62.74 and a 12 month high of $85.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.74.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,967,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

