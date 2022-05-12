Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Receives $88.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In related news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $36,214.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,303.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Alexander bought 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enviva by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,901,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,208,382,000 after acquiring an additional 103,302 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,375,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter worth about $43,814,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enviva by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 107,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 307,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Enviva stock opened at $65.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Enviva has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.11 and its 200 day moving average is $73.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently -471.23%.

Enviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

