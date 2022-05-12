Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.905 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Enviva has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Enviva has a dividend payout ratio of 220.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Enviva to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 209.2%.

Get Enviva alerts:

EVA stock opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day moving average of $73.78. Enviva has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $36,214.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,303.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Enviva by 15.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVA. Truist Financial started coverage on Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enviva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

About Enviva (Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.