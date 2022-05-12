Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) CEO Joe Mastrangelo Acquires 70,000 Shares

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 338,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,217.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joe Mastrangelo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Joe Mastrangelo acquired 35,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00.

NASDAQ:EOSE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.37. 1,685,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,738. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.22. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.29). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EOSE. B. Riley reduced their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% in the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 451.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.