EOS (EOS) Market Capitalization Hits $1.27 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, EOS has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $1.05 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00004496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000259 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,054,505,374 coins and its circulating supply is 989,281,669 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

