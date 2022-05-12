EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in EPAM Systems by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.08.

EPAM stock opened at $296.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.00. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

