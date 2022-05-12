Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 671.02% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS.

EPZM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 71,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,934. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Epizyme by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 144,711 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Epizyme by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Epizyme by 2,593.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 38,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

EPZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Epizyme from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

