Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.91.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank cut Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

EQX stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 299,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.