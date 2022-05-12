Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,725 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Etsy worth $127,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 142.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,825 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,401 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.44.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $7.34 on Thursday, reaching $85.15. The stock had a trading volume of 125,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,277. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.68. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.